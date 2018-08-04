Joanna Krupa is a married woman again!

The 39-year-old former Real Housewives of Miami star and model wed businessman Douglas Nunes in the city of Krakow in her native Poland on Saturday. He posted on his Instagram page a selfie of the two sitting inside a car after the ceremony.

"Done deal!" he wrote.

Krupa also posted a photo of her and Nunes. The bride wore a white, off-the-shoulder mermaid-style wedding gown with a long train and her hair styled in an updo with a fingertip veil. She carried a bouquet of pink and white peonies. The groom wore a navy suit.

"It was a very private and small family gathering," Krupa wrote. "Wish I could have shared it with all the people that I love."