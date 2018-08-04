Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in wedding mode while celebrating another special occasion.

The Duchess and Duke of Sussex attended his longtime friend Charlie van Straubenzee's wedding to Daisy Jenks in Surrey, England on Saturday, which is Meghan's 37th birthday and her first as a member of the royal family. Harry served as best man.

Meghan sported a black, dark gray, white and pale pink, short sleeve, V-neck, over-the-knee, pleated, belted, color block Club Monaco Shoanah shirt dress, which retails for $328, paired with black Aquazzura slingback pumps and a matching Philip Treacy hat, and also wore her hair down. Harry wore a long black suit jacket, gray tie and gray striped pants. Both wore sunglasses as they arrived at the St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham.

Also in attendance: Engaged couple Princess Eugenie, Harry's cousin, and Jack Brooksbank.