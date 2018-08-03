Ludacris is giving a new meaning to Southern hospitality and he best prepare for a massive amount of positive karma coming his way.

On July 30, a woman named Therra took to Twitter to explain and interaction she had with the Atlanta-based rapper while in line at Whole Foods, and E! News has confirmed her account. Therra called her chance encounter with Ludacris "the most amazing, infusion-of-joy thing."

So what exactly happened at Whole Foods?

In a nutshell, Ludacris purchased Therra's groceries. But there's more—so much more—to this moving story.

In her first tweet, Therra wrote, "He was ahead of me in line when the food for my 4 rescued dogs & 2 rescued cats (and elderly, blind chicken named Dixie Licklighter) ended up in with his stuff."