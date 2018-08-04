Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Not to be cliché, but sweater weather is a real thing.
This typically refers to chunky fall knits and, of course, that makes sense. The lesser known sweater weather season happens to be right now, in summer. No, we we're not talking about layering up so you can sweat your booty off at the beach or anywhere else outdoors. We're talking about the good old indoors (a.k.a. your office) that tend to be more frigid than the arctic this time of year. You've already tried asking your boss nicely to turn down the AC, but with no avail.
Enter: the lightweight summer sweater option that will keep you comfy and cozy indoors, but isn't as smothering as a heavy winter sweater for those rare moments when you do have to step outside.
Here are 10 we're loving right now!
BUY IT: Wildfox Oracle Sweater, $198
BUY IT: House of Harlow 1960 X REVOLVE MILES PULLOVER, $158
BUY IT: Duffy Mélange Cashmere Sweater, $220
BUY IT: Sejour Easy V-Neck Wool & Cashmere Pullover, $55
BUY IT: 360Cashmere Dasha Sweater, $391
BUY IT: Thom Brown Striped Intarsia-Knit Cardigan, $720
BUY IT: Autumn Cashmere Rugby Stripe Sweater, $308
BUY IT: Michael Kors Collection Belted Cashmere Sweater, $32
BUY IT: Theory Mirzi Ribbed Knit Sweater, $70
BUY IT: Autumn Cashmere Cold-Shoulder Cashmere Sweater, $159
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
