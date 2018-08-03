Every poet needs their muse.

For rapper Travis Scott, his inspiration screams loud and clear on some tracks from his new album Astroworld. Scott, who is dating Kylie Jenner and father to Stormi Webster, mentions his two important females throughout his music.

Scott's album Astroworld dropped Friday, August 3, and the new parents celebrated together in Chicago where popular music festival Lollapalooza is currently happening. At the album's listening party, Kylie appeared decked out in Astroworld gear and called it "the craziest ride of my life" in a new Instagram post. The new parents were also not shy at all about their PDA and "love story on Astroworld" as one picture shows the two of them kissing in a close embrace.

Renowned photographer David LaChapelle shot the cover art and the album itself is named after the Six Flags AstroWorld in Houston—near Scott's hometown—that shut its doors in 2005.

We're taking a look at some of Scott's call-outs to Kylie and their daughter Stormi.