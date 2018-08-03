Britney Spears is the queen for the people and of the people.

Despite the pop star being worth well over $56 million dollars, she still frequents the same retail stores as any every day American. In documents obtained by E! News—released ahead of her conservatorship hearing that is occurring on Friday, Aug. 3—dozens of trips to household favorites like Target, Old Navy, Macy's and TJ Maxx are listed among her annual expenses.

In addition to the "Toxic" singer's shopping excursions at the aforementioned retail stores, the mother-of-two has spent a healthy amount of money on sporting goods and clothing for herself and her sons at Nike, Dicks Sporting Goods and Adidas.

However, some of her more out of the ordinary expenses include paying for her full-time bodyguard, maintaining her home's elevator and a legal team.