In June, Hyland shocked her fans when she shared a selfie from the hospital, showing the actress with a swollen face.

"Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle and feeling cute. This time for #nationalselfieday I've decided to share my truth. As painful as it is," Hyland wrote. "So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I'm very grateful it was. Health should always come first."

It was six years ago when Hyland underwent a kidney transplant after battling kidney dysplasia, a congenital disorder. Last year, Hyland took to Twitter to respond to body shamers, letting everyone know that her face was swollen from life-saving medication. She also shared that she had "basically been on bed rest" at the time and had lost a lot of muscle mass.