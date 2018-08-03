You're the Worst is coming to an end, and there will be tears. At least there were tears during You're the Worst's 2018 TCA panel for the final season of the FXX comedy.

Creator Stephen Falk and stars Chris Geere, Aya Cash, Desmin Borges and Kether Donohue were on hand to tease what's left for Jimmy, Gretchen, Edgar and Lindsay to mess up when the show returns for its fifth and final season.

"We've cried a lot," Cash said about working on the final season. "We all cried in EPK, which believe me, you don't normally cry in EPK."