Gear Up for Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday With a Look Back at Her Life-Changing Romance With Travis Scott!

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 6:00 AM

ESC: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

It's been a whirlwind year for Kylie Jenner.

Not only is the youngest Kar-Jenner celebrating a milestone birthday this year, it's also the year Kylie became a mom to daughter Stormi Websterand settled into a relationship with Travis Scott that quite literally changed her life.

As we gear up for Kylie's 21st birthday on Aug. 10, we can't help but gush over the couple that stole our hearts this year.

From touring the world with Travis, to family vacations to the Bahamas and an epic GQ cover, their relationship is one we've been stanning since they first sparked romance rumors in April of 2017

Celebrate Kylie's big day with a look back at her and Travis' love story in the gallery below!

Kylie Jenner Supports Travis Scott at His Release Party

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Bob Levey/Getty Images

April 26, 2017

Jenner and Scott are spotted attending a Houston Rockets game together after sparking romance rumors at Coachella. "They were together a bunch at Coachella. It's a fling right now," a source told E! News this past spring. "It hasn't developed into anything yet but they are feeling each other for sure." 

That same week, the duo was also spotted together at a mall in Houston. "They were holding hands and they were definitely all over each other," an eyewitness told E! News.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Patriot Pics/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

April 29, 2017

Jenner and Scott show PDA while in Boston where he had shows. An eyewitness told E! News at the time that the two were spotted talking, dancing together and kissing inside the venue, adding, "They looked really into each other."

Kylie Jenner

Gotham/GC Images

April 30, 2017

Jenner steps out in New York City to celebrate Scott's 25th birthday.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

INSTARimages.com

May 8, 2017

The couple is spotted on a Miami getaway together.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

GAMR / BACKGRID

May 31, 2017

Jenner and Scott are spotted having an outdoor makeout session. According to a source, Jenner was saying goodbye to Scott before he left town.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Matching Tattoos

Snapchat; Instagram; Getty Images

June 13, 2017

The couple debuts matching butterfly tattoos on Snapchat.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 20th Birthday

BACKGRID

August 10, 2017

Jenner celebrates her 20th birthday and receives a diamond butterfly necklace from Scott.

Kylie Jenner, Harry Hudson

IXOLA/BACKGRID

September 22, 2017

Reports claim Jenner is pregnant and reportedly expecting her first child with Scott. She is photographed a week prior to the reports in baggy clothing while out with her friend Harry Hudson.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Instagram

February 4, 2018

Jenner shares her pregnancy journey with the world just days after she and Scott quietly welcomed baby girl, Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Six Flags

Instagram

April 29, 2018

Jenner rents out Six Flags theme park for Scott's 26th birthday. The amusement park bash was complete with an Astroworld-themed cake topped with roller coaster riders made to look like Scott, Jenner and baby Stormi.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Instagram

May 1, 2018

Jenner and Scott jet off for a family vacation as a continued celebration of Scott's 26th birthday. The couple spent time cuddled up on a yacht, enjoying the beautiful beaches of the Bahamas alongside then 3-month-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Met Gala 2018, Couples

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

May 7, 2018

Jenner and Scott stun at the 2018 Met Gala. The public appearance was Jenner's first since giving birth to Stormi in February and Scott's first red carpet appearance with his girlfriend by his side.

ESC: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

June 21, 2018

Jenner and Scott step out together for Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris. The couple brought daughter Stormi along with them as well as Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods as they enjoyed the sights in France.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, GQ

Paola Kudacki/GQ

July 17, 2018

Jenner and Scott grace the cover of GQ where they talk the "Kardashian curse," their whirlwind romance and parenthood.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Snapchat

August 3, 2018

Jenner supports Scott at the release party for his third studio album, Astroworld. The couple celebrated Scott's new music at the carnival-themed bash at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Celebrate Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday by watching an all-day marathon of Life of Kylie and Keeping Up With the Kardashians Friday, Aug. 10 starting at 7 a.m., only on E!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

