Another Hollywood couple has decided to call it quits.

Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko have chosen to end their engagement and break up.

"At this point, Hayden is single and she and Wladimir are co-parents to Kaya. Kaya is primarily with her dad and his family in Europe and Florida. They also spend time together as a family with Hayden," a source revealed to E! News. "Hayden and Wladimir are on great terms and friendly. They are a big part of each other's lives and will continue to be. Hayden is back in Los Angeles and figuring out what's next."

The news comes just one month after the couple was spotted enjoying a summer vacation in Greece with their daughter. In fact, a local source saw no signs of trouble in paradise. "Hayden was not wearing a ring, but they are definitely a couple," our source shared at the time. "They were affectionate and smiling as they walked around town. They had dinner by the water and he had his arm around her."

But throughout the relationship, the couple faced their share of split rumors. In fact, Hayden had to set the record straight on Instagram back in 2016. "Missing rings don't mean the end of relationships," she wrote on social media. "Blessed to be with my beautiful family."