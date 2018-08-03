When Vivian met Vivian!

Pretty Woman has made its way to Broadway, 28 years after the movie, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, first hit theaters. On Thursday, Roberts attended a special preview of Broadway's Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Nederlander Theatre in New York City. Taking on the role of Vivian in the Broadway production is actress Samantha Barks, who couldn't help but gush over the Oscar winner after meeting her on Thursday.

"What a beautiful woman inside and out! A night I will never forget!!" Barks wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Roberts and Barbara Marshall, whose late husband, Garry Marshall, directed the iconic 1990 movie.