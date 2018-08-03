Ray Romano Flattered and Insulted by Jon Hamm's Impression

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Aug. 3, 2018 7:55 AM
Four months ago, Jon Hamm drew big laughs when he appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show and mimicked his friend Ray Romano's voice. Jimmy Fallon invited Romano to be a guest on Thursday's episode, where he replayed the clip and asked him to weigh in on the impression.
"First of all, it's flattery," explained Romano, who was on the show to promote Season 2 of Get Shorty. "Isn't that supposed to be the highest form of flattery? But also, if you think about it, it's like a double insult, because he's making fun of my voice and he's making fun of my golf game." To set the record straight about his skills on the green, the 60-year-old actor said, "I don't hit that many bad shots." Furthermore, he was talking about one time "when we played together."
Shaking his head, Romano added, "I don't want to take anything away from Jon Hamm, but here's what really pisses me off about it: He's handsome and he's funny. That son of a bitch!"
"Now I'm mad, too!" Fallon said. "We'll never have him back on the show again!"
To even the score, Romano did his impression of Hamm for Fallon.
To learn more about Season 2 of Get Shorty, watch the full interview now.
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
