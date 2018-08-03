by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Aug. 3, 2018 7:35 AM
Jessie James Decker is garnering a lot of attention for her recent Instagram post.
On Thursday, the singer posted a picture of her breastfeeding her baby boy Forrest Bradley while holding what appeared to be a glass of rosé. The reality star flashed the peace sign in the photo and captioned it, "Cheers b-tches."
Many commenters applauded Decker for posting the photo. Jamie Lynn Spears, for instance, wrote, "mom goals" and Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis wrote "I. LOVE. THIS." with champagne emojis. Other commenters, however, criticized the Eric & Jessie star for drinking an alcoholic beverage while nursing.
"Why are you drinking while feeding your child?" one commenter wrote. "Disgusting."
Still, Decker didn't let these social media users bring her down. When one commenter wrote, "Love it!!!" I just learned that it's totally fine to drink while breastfeeding," Decker replied, "it is for sure."
Jessie James Decker Is "Keepin' It Real" By Posting Revealing Pic of Her Body 3 Weeks Post-Baby
However this wasn't the only criticism the reality star received. Many commenters blasted Decker for posting a breastfeeding picture altogether.
"Enough with the boob pictures!" one commenter wrote. "Unfollowing."
Although, many social media users were quick to come to Decker's defense.
In addition to receiving a lot of social media comments, Decker gave fans an update on her son—mentioning that he's in the "90s percentile in height and weight."
Decker welcomed the child with her husband Eric Decker on Mar. 31. The baby is the couple's third child. They also have a daughter named Vivianne Rose and another son named Eric Jr.
