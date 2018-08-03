Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Dance at Astroworld Release Party

Naturally, Jenner was Scott's muse for several songs on Astroworld.

In the track "SICKO MODE," featuring Drake, Scott raps, "Passes to my daughter, Imma show her what it took / Baby mama cover Forbes, got these other bitches shook." And, in the track "SKELETONS," Scott seemingly references the beginning of his relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. "We just rocked Coachella, I gave her of half of the check / It was good sex, I didn't mention to the 'net," he raps. "Didn't pass the loud, that was out of respect."

Jenner recently spoke about the origin of their romance in GQ's August issue. "I really jumped on the bus. And then we rode off into the sunset," she recalled. "I did the whole tour with him."

The whirlwind romance makes perfects sense to the couple. "My whole family knows that I do whatever I'm going to do. I've been that way my whole life. I don't really answer to anybody. I live on my own, and so I just rode off into the sunset. We had a lot of downtime. It was organic. And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were. Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would've been way different. Everything happened for a reason," Jenner told the magazine. "We weren't going out as 'Kylie and Trav.' We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us."