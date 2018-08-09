by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 5:00 AM
All in the family!
Despite being industry veterans themselves, it isn't surprising to see Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross turn to their famous relatives for advice in two new promos for their E! docu-series ASHLEE+EVAN. Per the "Pieces of Me" singer, she and her husband have a "very cool connection," which they've chosen to explore via music.
"To sing with Evan has been really special to me," the mother of two notes in the clip above.
And it appears that Ross has taken after his famous mama Diana Ross, as the Motown legend is simply beaming while hearing about Ashlee and Evan's musical endeavors.
Not to mention, the Ross stamp of approval means the world to the Star actor. "It means so much to me when I get to spend time with my family," Evan relays in a voice over in the promo below.
In fact, Diana isn't the only notable name in the Ross clan, as Evan's sister is Black-ish leading lady Tracee Ellis Ross. We can't imagine it's easy to juggle all those major schedules!
For a taste of Ashlee and Evan's family life in Hollywood, be sure to take a look at the promos above and below!
Watch the premiere of ASHLEE+EVAN Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m., only on E!
