All in the family!

Despite being industry veterans themselves, it isn't surprising to see Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross turn to their famous relatives for advice in two new promos for their E! docu-series ASHLEE+EVAN. Per the "Pieces of Me" singer, she and her husband have a "very cool connection," which they've chosen to explore via music.

"To sing with Evan has been really special to me," the mother of two notes in the clip above.

And it appears that Ross has taken after his famous mama Diana Ross, as the Motown legend is simply beaming while hearing about Ashlee and Evan's musical endeavors.