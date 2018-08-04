A Comprehensive Guide to Meghan Markle's Royal Style

by Maria Harrast | Sat., Aug. 4, 2018 3:00 AM

ESC: Meghan Markle, Hats

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

She's only been an official duchess for two and a half months, but Meghan Markle has already made quite a statement in the royal fashion industry.

From her off-the-shoulder pink ensemble at the Trooping in the Colour to her chic Givenchy pantsuit during her royal visit to Dublin, the Los Angeles native is not afraid to show her true colors when it comes to dressing like royalty.

While there are certainly some less-than-ideal fashion guidelines the Suits alumna must now adhere to—no wedges, miniskirts or dark nail polish to name a few—it's clear that the duchess will continue showing off her personal style.

Because, above all, Meghan knows how to dress for the occasion without losing her unique flair. Whether attending her nephew's christening in an olive green Ralph Lauren outfit, spending time with the Queen in a conservative cream dress or enjoying Wimbledon with sister-in-law Kate Middleton in nautical blue stripes, the chic royal is a genius at finding fitting but flattering looks.

In honor of the duchess's 37th birthday today, take a look through our gallery as we go through every single one of Meghan's royal looks.

ESC: Meghan Markle

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Cool in Blue

EVENT: Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Windsor, England

DATE: July 26, 2018

DESIGNER: Carolina Herrera ($3,069 dress); J. Crew ($88 clutch); Aquazzura ($750 shoes); Tom Ford ($286 sunglasses)

ESC: Best Dressed, Meghan Markle

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Baby Pink Perfection

EVENT: Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in London, England

DATE: July 17, 2018

DESIGNER: Nonie ($825 dress); Mulberry ($1,288 bag); Dior ($901 shoes); Birks ($610 earrings)

ESC: Meghan Markle, Hats

Shutterstock

Nautical Icon

EVENT: Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 12 in London

DATE: July 14, 2018

DESIGNER: Ralph Lauren ($645 shirt, $1662 pants); Maison Michel ($664 hat); Altuzarra ($1,282 bag)

Meghan Markle, Dublin

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Pantsuit Queen

EVENT: Visit to Croke Park in Dublin

DATE: July 11, 2018

DESIGNER: Givenchy ($2,454 pantsuit, $2,298 bag, $455 belt); Lavender Hill ($45 shirt)

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Dublin

Clodagh Kilcoyne - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Sweet and Simple

EVENT: Meeting with President of Ireland in Dublin, Ireland

DATE: July 11, 2018

DESIGNER: Roland Mouret ($1,980 dress); Birks ($12,000 earrings)

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Ireland

REX/Shutterstock

Smooth and Sleek

EVENT: Reception at Glencairn in Dublin

DATE: July 10, 2018

DESIGNER: Emilia Wickstead ($2,083 dress); Givenchy ($1,953 clutch); Aquazzura ($638 shoes); Birks ($3,385 earrings)

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Ireland

REX/Shutterstock

Irish Green

EVENT: Arrival at the Dublin Airport for a Two-Day Royal Visit

DATE: July 10, 2018

DESIGNER: Givenchy ($2,342 top and skirt); Strathberry ($748 bag), Paul Andrew ($644 shoes); Vanessa Tugendhaft ($875 earrings)

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock

Dark and Dainty

EVENT: Royal Air Force Centenary in London

DATE: July 10, 2018

DESIGNER: Dior ($2,604 dress); Stephen Jones ($390 hat); Dior ($677 shoes); Cartier (earrings)

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Louis, Christening

Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP

Olive All Over

EVENT: Christening Service of Prince Louis in London

DATE: July 9, 2018

DESIGNER: Ralph Lauren ($2,083 dress); Mulberry ($905 clutch); Stephen Jones ($781 hat); Manolo Blahnik ($911 shoes); Galanterie de Cartier ($78,135 earrings)

ESC: Meghan Markle, Best Looks

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Sunny Style

EVENT: Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge Reception in London

DATE: July 5, 2018

DESIGNER: Brandon Maxwell ($1,497 dress); Manolo Blahnik ($579 shoes); Adina Reyter ($494 earrings)

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II

John Stillwell/PA Wire/AP Images

Pink and Prada

EVENT: The Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony in London

DATE: June 26, 2018

DESIGNER: Prada ($2,734 blouse and skirt, $1,666 clutch); Aquazzura ($750 shoes); Vanessa Tugendhaft ($1,855 earrings and bracelet)

ESC: Meghan Markle, Best Looks

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Royal in White

EVENT: Royal Ascot in Ascot, England

DATE: June 19, 2018

DESIGNER: Givenchy ($5,469 dress, $1,810 clutch, $442 belt, $651 shoes); Philip Treacy ($2,539 hat); Birks ($1,758 earrings)

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Celia McCorquodale Wedding

Geoff Robinson

Floral and Fun

EVENT: Wedding of Lady Celia McCorquodale in Lincolnshire, England

DATE: June 16, 2018

DESIGNER: Oscar De La Renta ($5,107 dress); Carolina Herrera ($533 bag); M&S ($38 fascinator); Aquazzura ($612 shoes); Birks ($1,758 earrings)

Meghan Markle

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Simple Chic

EVENT: Opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge in Cheshire, England

DATE: June 14, 2018

DESIGNER: Claire Waight Keller of Givenchy ($5,209 dress); Givenchy ($455 belt, $1,172 bag)

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Trooping The Colour

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Pretty in Pink

EVENT: Trooping the Colour in London

DATE: June 9, 2018

DESIGNER: Carolina Herrera ($1,302 top and skirt, $1,215 clutch); Philip Treacy ($1,152 hat); Birks ($3,388 earrings and ring)

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Peachy Sweet

EVENT: The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration in London

DATE: May 22, 2018

DESIGNER: Goat ($768 dress); Philip Treacy ($1,152 hat); Wilbur & Gussie ($266 clutch); Tamara Mellon ($455 shoes); Vanessa Tugendhaft ($1,823 earrings); Cartier ($23,049 bracelet)

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, Reception

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

After Party Glam

EVENT: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Evening Wedding Reception in Windsor

DATE: May 19, 2018

DESIGNER: Stella McCartney; Aquazzura ($612 shoes)

ESC: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Wedding Glow

EVENT: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Wedding in Windsor

DATE: May 19, 2018

DESIGNER: Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy

Happy birthday Meghan! We can't wait to see what you wear next. 

