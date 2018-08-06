Instagram
Like most of the Kardashian-Jenners, Kylie Jenner knows how to stun on social media.
And while the Kylie Cosmetics boss took a step back from the limelight during her pregnancy with Stormi Webster, she's since returned to the spotlight with all sorts of fabulous snaps online. And, to be honest, we couldn't be more grateful!
Whether she's posing with bestie Jordyn Woods or snapping a candid with her baby girl, Kylie is always camera ready. Thus, in honor of her big 21st birthday on Aug. 10, we've compiled some of her sexiest shots on Instagram.
Be sure to catch the mommy mogul in all her glory in the gallery below!
Happy Birthday
Ahead of her 21st birthday, Kylie shared this sultry bathroom shot on Instagram.
One Hot Mama
The mother of one flaunted her fit mom body in this snap with daughter Stormi Webster.
New Mom Glow
Kylie simply glowed in this bikini pic alongside her young daughter Stormi Webster.
Sultry Stare
The makeup mogul showed off her curves in this form fitting dress.
Feeling Blue
Kris Jenner's youngest stunned with this blue 'do.
Fendi and Fine
Move over, Kim Kardashian! Kylie's rump is the scene-stealer now.
Girls Next Door
Per Kylie, she and her bestie are just "girls next door."
Besties
The 20-year-old Life of Kylie star and friend and co-star Jordyn Woods celebrate their own "Summer's almost over party."
Sexy Sunbathing
Kylie wrote" day at Mommy's" while tanning at mama Kris' place.
Not-So-Mellow Yellow
Kylie posted this sexy cleavage pic with a simple yellow heart emoji.
Killer Curves
Kylie flaunts her tiny waist and enviable figure in teeny underwear.
Boobylicious
Kylie nearly flashes her chest in this super sexy snapshot with a puppy Snapchat filter.
Tighty Whities
Kylie rocks some white briefs and a matching tube top.
Under-Boob Alert!
Wowzers! Kylie flashes the underside of her breasts in a barely-there top.
Busty Babe
Kylie nearly busts out of her top during a night on the town.
On Safari
"adventures," she captioned this wild snapshot.
Hello, Indeed
"Hola," Kylie captioned this sizzling sunset pic.
Bikini Time
The reality star showcased her bikini body in late February during a particularly hot L.A. "winter."
Red Hot
The reality star posted a bikini selfie in February 2016, promoting her new Lip Kit.
Balmain Baby
Kylie is exquisite in a Balmain mini dress for her family's annual Christmas Eve party.
Inked Up
The reality star flaunts her booty and a new tattoo.
Woke Up Like Dis
How does Kylie start her morning? With a fresh-faced selfie, of course!
Black or White
The brunette beauty heats up Miami by matching outfits with her best friend.
Model Moment
The reality star strikes a seriously sexy pose.
Pretty in Pink
King Kylie keeps it casual with a pastel dress and messy hair.
Close Up
Kylie wears a latex bodysuit and hangs out with a pal during her sexy cover shoot for Interview magazine.
Smokin' Hot
The brunette beauty shows of her summer bod in a skimpy bikini.
Feeling Cheeky
Kylie chills by the pool and flaunts her booty in a thong swimsuit.
Strappy Style
Kylie is in for some interesting tan lines...
Blue Hair, Don't Care
The reality star, who changes her look often, sports hair extensions from her own line.
Va Va Voom
Kylie shows off what she's working with.
Flaunt It
You betta work, Ky!
Getting Glam
The fashion designer flaunts her curvaceous figure in a skintight body suit.
Exposed
The youngest Jenner just barely misses a wardrobe malfunction in a scandalous crop top with major underboob cutouts.
Cleavage Shot
Damn, girl!
Summer Days
It's no secret that Kylie can take an amazing picture from literally every angle.
Barely There
The 17-year-old soaks in the Los Angeles sunshine.
Girls' Day
Even in a one piece, the E! star and her gal pals look so hot.
Mirror Shot
She's got a great body and isn't afraid to show it.
Pink Hair, Don't Care
Ky opts for a pair of high rise booty shorts and a colorful bob at Coachella.
Tippy Toes
Kylie shows off those sky high legs in a black bikini.
Jungle Fever
Turquoise is totally Kylie's color.
Getting Dirty
This hottie isn't afraid of a little mud!
Three's a Crowd
Nothing like an impromptu photo shoot with your BFFs!
Ahoy, Sailor!
Kylie relaxes while on vacation in an itty-bitty white bikini.
Strike a Pose
That smolder, though!
White Hot
We're loving this white halter ensemble on Ky.
Look Back at It
Looks like Kylie inherited the signature Kardashian booty!
