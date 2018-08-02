Life just keeps getting better for Tia Mowry.

In addition to being a proud mom to two kids with husband Cory Hardrict, the Hollywood actress celebrated a major birthday last month.

How does it feel turning 40 in Hollywood? Not bad at all according to the Sister, Sister star.

"I'm just going to be really honest with you. Now that I'm 40, I don't have time for mess anymore," she shared with E! News' Justin Sylvester exclusively. "I know what I want. I know what I'm going after. I have a small group of friends because when you're younger, it's all about popularity but that doesn't matter for me now. It's about quality vs. quantity."

Tia continued, "I feel happy in my skin. I feel confident and I feel like as you get older, you learn more about who you are and you embrace who you are and just go with the flow of life and go with the punches."