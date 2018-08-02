EXCLUSIVE!

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at "A--Hole" Mommy Shamers: "It Drives Me Crazy"

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Aug. 2, 2018 5:00 PM

Khloe Kardashian is so over the critical comments on her parenting skills.

Since giving birth to True Thompson in April, trolls have flooded the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's social media comments, criticizing her every move. So how does she deal with it? Khloe dished about the mommy shamers during an interview with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi at the Good American performance line launch in New York City on Thursday.

"Even working out, like my baby's asleep, I'm working out, the monitor's with me...but even if it's not, do you think I'm leaving my child alone?" Khloe said of the hateful comments. "It just drives me crazy that people are...I don't know why they're passing judgement."

Khloe went on to share that she even received hate recently for attending a charity event on a Sunday.

"I was at a charity event last weekend and I'm literally trying to raise money for cancer research and I'm getting annihilated for being somewhere on a Sunday," Khloe told Rassi. "I'm like, 'She's with her dad, you a--hole. Like, what do you want me to do?'"

"I get crazy with that," Khloe explained. "Because we also have to work to support our families and the lifestyles that we have and I don't know what people want us to do now that we have kids, just stay at home?"

As for how True is doing, Khloe revealed that she's "sleeping through the night right now." The E! star also talked about mom guilt and what it was like leaving True at home in Los Angeles while she flew to New York for work.

See what Khloe shared about her life as a mom in the video above! And you can check out the Good American performance line, available now on GoodAmerican.com.

Watch the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians this Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

