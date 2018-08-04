Since then, the L.A. native has declared her love for the 33-year-old royal—currently sixth in line to the British throne—accepted his three-stone engagement ring and traded vows in a worldwide event that captured the attention of millions and offered her the chance to don two custom designer gowns and an actual tiara.

It also meant embracing a second family and the responsibilities that come with it. (As such, she will actually spend her 37th birthday today not on a wildly romantic getaway, but at the wedding of Harry's childhood friend Charlie Van Straubenzee). And because her new coterie of kin include the actual Queen of England, such familial obligations extend far beyond your typical summer reunion or Great Aunt Alice's birthday party. In the handful of months since she officially joined The Firm—the cheeky name the younger royals have bestowed upon their family—Meghan has had to memorize a lengthy list of dos and don'ts to ensure she doesn't step one Givenchy-clad foot out of line at the series of events she now must attend on behalf of and, at times, with Queen Elizabeth II. Because should she flub one iota of protocol, cameras are waiting to capture the moment and millions of royal watchers are ready to dissect the briefest crossing of her legs or any near stumbles.