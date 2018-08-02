Luann de Lesseps is ready to get back to work.

The Real Housewives of New York City star has left her Connecticut rehab facility less than three weeks after entering, a source shared with E! News exclusively.

"She will be spending the day tomorrow rehearsing her cabaret show before Saturday's performance," an insider explained to us. "Luann knows there will be a lot of eyes on her this weekend, but she is healthy, feeling well, in good spirits and is ready to put on a great show for her fans."

Luann is expected to star in #CountessandFriends Saturday night at the Paramount in Long Island. A separate show is scheduled for August 24 in Atlantic City at the Borgata.

"Thank you so much for all of your support," Luann previously wrote on Instagram while seeking treatment. "I wanted you to know I'm doing great, & I hope you'll come and see me."