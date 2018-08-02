Honey, the Jersey Shore cast is home!

Nearly a decade after they all first met in Seaside Heights as young fist-pumpers, the beloved cast is returning once again to New Jersey for the second installment of MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation. After jet-setting to Miami last season, the comical crew is packing their bags and heading to Sin City first for some shenanigans in Las Vegas and then heading to famed Atlantic City to relive their New Jersey glory days.

As we all can easily tell from the newly debuted trailer of the season premiering on August 23, there's plenty more from where we left them earlier this year. For one, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz is officially a dad with the arrival of daughter Ariana Sky, whom castmates like Pauly Dget to meet.

Meanwhile, Deena Cortese spills the beans to the ladies that she's expecting with husband Christopher Buckner. Cue the shocked faces from the gals and happy tears! As for Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, he's gearing up for his wedding by handling the cake tasting duties.