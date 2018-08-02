Adam Pally Once Asked Jennifer Lopez Out—And It Didn't Go Well

Adam Pally was once rejected by Jennifer Lopez, in front of all of his classmates.

The 36-year-old Dog Days actor recalled the embarrassing exchange he had with the "On the Floor" singer during his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday. Pally, who attended The New School in New York City, talked to host Stephen Colbert about having to go to an Inside the Actors Studio taping about 15 years ago in order to graduate. The comedian, who was 21 at the time, explained that he went to "half of one" at the end of the season where James Lipton interviewed Lopez.

During the taping, there's a time where audience members get to ask the celebrity guest a question, but when the microphone got to Pally he "blacked out" and decided to do a bit.