Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley Set to Host 2018 CMA Awards

Guess who's back?!

For the eleventh year, country music superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will reunite to host the 2018 CMA Awards.

Referred to as country music's biggest night, the award show will broadcast live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and is expected to feature all of your favorite singers, bands and acts from the popular genre.

As for the two hosts, viewers know that they never disappoint once they take the main stage.

Whether performing their biggest hits, delivering LOL-worthy jokes in openings monologue or participating in goat yoga—yes that definitely happened last year—these two keep getting invited back for all the right reasons.