Model Squad's Devon Windsor's Hangover Solution Is so Relatable

When it comes to effortless beauty, Devon Windsor is a pro.
Beyond working on top tier campaigns, the Model Squad star spends her days seaside in beautiful bikinis or at the side of her new fiancé. She's got it all—a thriving career, a swoon-worthy romance and style that makes both seem picture perfect. To top it off, she even has a scent that making her life smell as good as it looks.
Today, Juicy Couture announced that the influencer, who has over 1 million followers, is one of the four faces of the Oui Juicy Couture fragrance, which pairs light feminine scents, like watermelon and lemon, with deeper notes of jasmine and wild tuberose.
"I love that it smells feminine," the influencer told E! News. "But, it's still edgy."
The complex layering of scents resonates with the model. She's classic and feminine, but also loves the sexiness of a red lip and little black dress.
The star opened up to us, revealing her beauty secrets that makes her social media such a success. Scroll through her must-haves and her best selfies below!
use eye cream.
"I use Tata Harper Illuminating Eye Cream to depuff my eyes."
Spritz dry shampoo or wash it.
The model decides what she's going to do with her hair based on her work schedule. When she's off-duty, she'll use dry shampoo. But, "If I have a shoot, then I have to wash it," she told us.
lip balm.
Devon goes for a classic: the original Chapstick Lip Balm.
is bronzer.
"I used to go heavy on the bronzer" she admitted. Now, she's a pro at applying bronzer for a natural glow and prefers to use Chanel.
a red lip.
Her recipe for sultry look: "A red lip with a little black dress."
Taking 20+ selfies before posting it on social media.
beauty shopping sprees.
The self-described "beauty hoarder" loves to try new products. "I love hair oils, lipsticks and conditioners," she said. "I have so many."
go back to sleep.
"When I have a hangover, I eat a bagel and go back to sleep to feel better."
moisturize my hair and skin.
"I put on moisturizer on my face and leave-in conditioner in my hair before I go to bed," the model shared. "I'm blonde, so if I don't put in leave-in, my hair will break."
is false.
"Beauty secrets are meant to be shared with the world!"