Instagram
The Kardashian family had a "tough conversation" with Khloe Kardashian about Tristan Thompson amid his cheating scandal.
Back in April, shortly before Khloe welcomed True Thompson, cheating allegations involving Tristan surfaced. After news broke, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner flew to Cleveland to be with Khloe for the baby's birth. Khloe and Tristan are still together today, and he has made peace with her family, but how did the Kardashians feel when they first heard about the allegations? Kim revealed that answer to Ryan Seacrest during an On Air With Ryan Seacrest interview on Thursday.
"What was the tough conversation that you had to have with her or that you wanted to have with her when we were watching all of it unfold in the media?" Ryan asked Kim.
Snapchat
"We definitely all had that conversation and honestly I don't want to give too much away because we genuinely had those conversations," Kim replied. "And sometimes we were filming and sometimes we weren't and it was more maybe when Khloe wanted her privacy and no cameras when she was in Cleveland going through that, [but] the sisters were still all filming and talking [about] how to approach it and what to do."
"It was definitely new territory for us when you have a new baby coming into the world," she continued. "I think ultimately we always want her to be happy, but it gets all clouded when there's a baby and, you know? Her motherly instincts kicked in and she has to do what makes her happy so we'll support that."
Kim then recalled the "moment" Khloe went into labor when they were filming KUWTK.
"There was a moment where we were all flying to Cleveland when she went into labor and we were filming and [Kris] didn't want anyone to know she was in labor," Kim shared. "So my mom just left and got on a plane and then Khloe called us. We were with a bunch of other people in this live interview that she didn't want to know. So she goes and gets on a plane and then me and my other sisters get on another plane and we were like, 'This is so stupid! We all need to be together and go through this!' And it was like so much drama getting there."
The KKW Beauty founder then assured fans that they'll "see it all" on season 15 of the E! show.
Shortly after the allegations surfaced, Kim appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and broke her silence about the scandal, calling it "so f--ked up." As a result of this interview, Tristan blocked Kim on Instagram. But the two have since made up and Tristan unblocked Kim on Khloe's birthday in June.
Watch the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians this Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!