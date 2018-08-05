They're back and it's time for the Kardashian's annual Christmas card, but this year, getting the family together for some holiday magic turned out to be less than cheerful.

On the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, things gets dramatic when Kim Kardashian tries to rally the Kardashian-Jenner clan for the epic 25 Days of Christmas photo shoot.

"I moved my meetings to earlier so that we can all accommodate miss queen Kourtney and then Kylie couldn't come. She wanted to shoot hers privately at home. Rob's trying to lay low right now. Kendall's gonna make it right at the end," Kim whined.

"It's just like craziness. So I thought, 'Why not show the craziness of our family?' We're just gonna do candid pictures and we can post them for the 25 days of Christmas," she added.

In the end, the family made life-long memories and scored some adorable photos, but the road to their annual holiday card was a bumpy one.