Kourtney Kardashian Skips Kim's Baby Shower After Explosive Feud on Season 15 Premiere of KUWTK

by Mona Khalifeh | Sun., Aug. 5, 2018 7:00 PM

They're back and it's time for the Kardashian's annual Christmas card, but this year, getting the family together for some holiday magic turned out to be less than cheerful.

On the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, things gets dramatic when Kim Kardashian tries to rally the Kardashian-Jenner clan for the epic 25 Days of Christmas photo shoot.

"I moved my meetings to earlier so that we can all accommodate miss queen Kourtney and then Kylie couldn't come. She wanted to shoot hers privately at home. Rob's trying to lay low right now. Kendall's gonna make it right at the end," Kim whined.

"It's just like craziness. So I thought, 'Why not show the craziness of our family?' We're just gonna do candid pictures and we can post them for the 25 days of Christmas," she added.

In the end, the family made life-long memories and scored some adorable photos, but the road to their annual holiday card was a bumpy one.

Photos

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Reveal

When Kourtney Kardashian refused to budge on the time she'd be available for the shoot, Kim let her have it.

"No one wants you in the f--king shoot. I'm planning it. I'm planning the shoot, so we don't want you in the shoot," Kim yelled.

"Did I already say this morning, I didn't care to do it," Kourtney fired back.

"Maybe if you had a f--king business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a f--king business but you don't, so don't even act like you know what I'm talking about," Kim screamed.

Kourtney stormed off, but that didn't stop Kim from bashing her sister's looks and work ethic to sister Khloe Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner.

"She's the least exciting to look at, so she can be out," Kim maintained. "She doesn't do s--t. She doesn't know what it's like to actually have f--king work to do."

Watch

Kim Kardashian West & Tyson Beckford Shame Each Other

Kourtney eventually fired back, but after being chastised for her "bitchy" attitude, the eldest Kardashian was in tears.

"I'm not here to f--king be mistreated by my f--king bitch family," and emotional Kourtney told Khloe during a call. "Kim saying that I'm the least interesting to look at…who even speaks like that?"

The mom of three already felt stretched thin as it was, and explained that her family values are just different than her sisters, but Kim wasn't buying it.

"You do whatever the f--k you want to do and you don't do s--t," Kim screamed over the phone. "So be accommodating to the people that actually do s--t."

"You're a very distraught, evil human being," a tearful Kourtney fired back. "I don't agree with who you are as a human being."

Kris tried to quell the fire between her daughters, but it appeared that damage had been done.

Watch

Khloe Kardashian Confronts Kourtney About Her Nasty Attitude

Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK 1501

E!

Kourtney was adamant about keeping her distance from Kim and it seemed like Kim could care less.

"I'm just not gonna tolerate her f--king rudeness," Kim insisted to KoKo. "And I'll be ten billion times ruder back to her, every single time, until she just cries when she sees me."

It was clear that Kim wasn't playing around anymore and while Kourtney seemed deeply hurt, she still wanted to explain her feelings to her sister.

"I'm just here to say that I'm not gonna spend my time, whether it's my sister or not, with anybody that talks to me that way or thinks that way about me," the eldest Kardashian clarified.

"Your words have meaning and they come from somewhere. You didn't just make them up," a distraught Kourtney added. "It's really unkind."

"Well, I'm sorry If I said something that was hurtful," Kim apologized.

Photos

A Complete History of Kim Kardashian's Feuds Over the Years

Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1501

E!

"I think we both have to stop judging, or all of us have to stop judging each other," Khloe offered, trying to keep the peace.

Despite Kim's attempt to apologize, Kourtney was sick of forcing "fake relationships" with her sisters and removed herself from the situation.

But that didn't stop Kim from inviting her older sister to her baby shower for her daughter, Chicago.

With the wounds still fresh from their recent fight, Kourtney decided to skip out on Kim's cherry blossom-themed affair.

"I really hoped Kourtney was gonna get over herself and just show up, but she didn't," a disappointed Kim said. "So, I don't think she's big on family 'cause if she was, she would be at my shower."

Watch the recap video above to see all the drama that went down on this week's episode!

Watch the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians this Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Celebrate Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday by watching an all-day marathon of Life of Kylie and Keeping Up With the Kardashians Friday, Aug. 10 starting at 7 a.m., only on E!

