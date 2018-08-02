Oprah Winfrey's Perfect Date Night With Stedman Graham Involves "Me Cooking—and Then It's On"

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Aug. 2, 2018 9:12 AM

Educator Stedman Graham, Oprah Winfrey

When it comes to turning up the heat with longtime partner Stedman Graham, it sounds like Oprah Winfreyquite literally turns up the heat...in the kitchen. 

During an "Ask a Staffer" Q&A on O The Oprah Magazine's Instagram account, the media mogul took queries from fans ranging from her remaining dream destinations (Antarctica) to whether she's going to a show for Beyoncéand Jay-Z's current On The Run II tour ("Yes, honey!").

The star was equally candid about her perfect date night with Graham, who she's been in a relationship with for more than three decades. 

"Well, I am a really good cook and the wonderful thing about Stedman is in all the years that I've been cooking for him, no matter what it is—even if it's a piece of toast like the other day I made an English muffin and he's like, 'Where did you get this English muffin?' and I'm like, 'It's an English muffin,'" she imitated. 

 "He is delighted with anything that I make, so my favorite date night is to make him black-eyed peas and cornbread as a surprise for dinner and then honey, hush," she continued. "That's all you need!"

As she reiterated, "Perfect date night: me cooking and then it's on."

They do say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach!

While Stedman has her heart, Yara Shahidi holds her hope. When asked which young person gives her hope for the future, Winfrey named the 18-year-old Grown-ish actress.

"I hope I'm still around when she becomes president of the United States," Winfrey answered. "That is going to happen—if she wants it to happen."

