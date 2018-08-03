SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Celebrate Tom Brady's Birthday With a Look Back at His Sweetest Moments With His Kids

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Aug. 3, 2018 7:00 AM

Tom Brady, 2017 Super Bowl

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Happy birthday Tommy boy!

Tom Brady turns 41 years old today, making him the oldest quarterback currently playing in the NFL and the coolest dad around.

OK, his age doesn't really impact how cool he is, but continuing to do what he loves no matter what his age does make him pretty badass.

Over the years football fans, especially New England Patriots fans, have loved Brady and all that he does on the field, but what about his life outside of being a five-time Super Bowl champion?

Well, when the California native isn't on the field (and sometimes when he is) he is all about family.

The Patriots quarterback has three kids, John "Jack" Moynahan (with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan), Benjamin and Vivian (both with wife Gisele Bündchen) and he loves them more then he loves football AKA he loves them a lot.

In honor the of athlete's birthday we rounded up his sweetest moments with his children, because Brady being a family man is just another reason to love the GOAT.

Happy birthday Tom, your kids are adorable and we love you.

Photos

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: Romance Rewind

Tom Brady, Kids, Vivian

Instagram

Daddy's Little Girl

As Tom Brady gears up for another football season this summer he stopped to give his daughter Vivian a little love and clearly this one has her dad's full attention.

Tom Brady, Kids, Vivian, Benjamin, John, Gisele Bundchen

Instagram

Horsing Around

In July, the Brady bunch headed out of town for a family vacation and they couldn't look any happier on their horseback riding adventure.

Tom Brady, Kids, Benjamin

Instagram

Goofballs

Brady celebrated Father's Day with a family dinner and lots of silly photos with his younger son, Benjamin

Tom Brady, Kids, Vivian, Benjamin, John

Instagram

Group Hug

There's nothing sweeter than seeing the greatest quarterback of all time (he has five Super Bowl rings) get smothered in love by his three kids.

Tom Brady, Kids, Benjamin

Instagram

Chill Dad

Even though it was springtime, Brady bundled up with Ben for a fun day outside...complete with a little training.

Tom Brady, Kids, Vivian, Benjamin

Instagram

Some Bunny Loves You

Tom Brady as the Easter bunny? Who would've guessed?!

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Vivian, Tom Vs Time

Tom Vs Time/Facebook

Familia

The super sweet family was all smiles during one of Brady's episodes of Tom vs. Time.

Tom Brady, Kids,

Instagram

Chow Time

After playing in another Super Bowl, Brady took a little break with his family in February, complete with burger time and selfies.

Tom Brady, Kids,

Instagram

Win Or Lose

Even though the Patriots lost the 2018 Super Bowl, Brady had his support squad ready and waiting to cheer him up.

Tom Brady, Kids, Benjamin, Vivian, John, Gisele Bundchen

Instagram

Go Pats!

Ahead of Super Bowl LII, the Patriots QB posed for pictures with his whole family including wife Gisele Bündchen and oldest son John "Jack" Moynahan (from his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan), second born Ben, and daughter Vivian.

Tom Brady, Kids, Benjamin, Gisele Bundchen

Instagram

Birthday Boy

The New England Patriots quarterback showed his second oldest son a little love on his birthday in December writing, "Happy Birthday to the sweetest 8 year old boy a mom and dad could ever ask for! So filled with love and joy! We are so proud of you Benny! And you shine a light that brightens our lives every day! We love you."

Tom Brady, Kids, Vivian

Instagram

Baking Buddy

Vivian was the ultimate sous chef as her dad made her biscuits before Thanksgiving and really, what can't Brady do?

Tom Brady, Kids,

Instagram

Hammock Life

The dynamic duo of Tom and Ben spent a November day swinging in a hammock together and we really wish we had some R&R like this in our near future.

Tom Brady, Kids,

Instagram

Wax On, Wax Off

Leave it to Brady to teach his son more than just football. 

Tom Brady, Kids, Vivian, Benjamin, John

Instagram

Summer Fun

The Brady crew rolled around in the grass and enjoyed spending time together in June 2017 and it really does look like they are having a blast.

Tom Brady, Kids, Benjamin

Instagram

Silly Bradys

Who says you're too old to make funny faces?

Tom Brady, Benjamin

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Parade Pops

When the Patriots headed back to Boston for their parade celebration after their 2017 Super Bowl win, Brady brought Ben along for the ride making him the coolest dad around.

Tom Brady, Vivian, 2017 Super Bowl

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Brady's Littlest Fan

Winning the Super Bowl in 2017 was great, but getting to celebrate with your daughter on the field is priceless. 

Tom Brady, Kids, Vivian

Instagram

Good Luck Kisses

In 2017, Vivian gave her dad a big good luck kiss before he headed out for a game. Seriously, these two are so stinking cute.

Tom Brady, Kids, Vivian, Benjamin

Instagram

Fan Club

Brady's fans span near and far, but his biggest fans are his three kids and their "Brady" jerseys continually make us love them even more as a unit.

Gisele, Tom Brady, Vivian, Christmas 2016, Instagram

Instagram

Tree Fairy

Decorating the Christmas tree is twice as fun when you have your precious daughter helping you out...especially when she's dressed as a fairy!

Tom Brady, Kids,

Instagram

Vacation Mode

The 41-year-old football player loves to spend his off time with his adorable kiddos at the beach and we totally approve.

Tom Brady, Kids, Vivian, Benjamin

Instagram

Snuggles All Around

Come on, this is too cute.

Tom Brady, Kids,

Instagram

Beach Babes

This photo of Brady and Bündchen with their two kids on holiday is so sweet that it makes us a little jealous...OK, a lot jealous.

Tom Brady, Kids, Vivian

Instagram

Father-Daughter Moments

Back in 2015, Brady stopped to take in the scenery with Vivian and made us love him even more as a dad in the process.

Tom Brady, Kids, Benjamin, Vivian, John

Instagram

Kiss Kiss

Matching pajamas and kisses for everyone sounds like any dad's ideal Father's Day.

Tom Brady, Kids, Benjamin, Vivian

Instagram

Pancake Day

When the California native isn't playing football on a Sunday he is breaking out his cooking skills and making his kids pancakes. Sounds perfect to us.

Tom Brady, Kids, Benjamin

Instagram

Mini Me

In 2014, Ben proved he is a mini version of his pops with his adorable matching ensemble. 

