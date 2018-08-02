Gasp! Reese Witherspoon Hurls an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep

It appears Reese Witherspoon has done what most would never dare to do—hurl ice cream at the Meryl Streep.

Fortunately, we can all breathe a sigh of relief because it's pretty clear this sticky situation is entirely for their upcoming second season of Big Little Lies. As we can tell from the photos, Streep, who plays Perry's mother Mary Louise Wright, has her back turned to Witherspoon's character, Madeline Mackenzie, as she walks with sunglasses on. From the look of sheer determination on Madeline's face, it definitely is not going to end well as she fiercely throws the ice cream cone in a second snap.

Responding to a fan, Witherspoon confirmed she did hit her target. "Oh Matt! No need to pray. I got her!" the Oscar winner wrote back. While it's not clear exactly what has Madeline so peeved, as fans of the show know, you don't want to get on her bad side.