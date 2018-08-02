Evangeline Lilly Details Awful Experiences on the Set of Lost

Once Kate's main storyline became centered on her love triangle with Jack (Matthew Fox) and Sawyer (Josh Holloway), Lilly grew restless with her role. "I did throw scripts across rooms when I'd read them," she said, "because I would get very frustrated by the diminishing amount of autonomy she had and the diminishing amount of her own story there was to play." Lilly clarified that she wasn't "opposed to having romance in a woman's life." In fact, she said, "I've never been able to be single; I'm one of those unfortunate women who goes from relationship to relationship. So, there's nothing wrong with women's lives being characterized by their relationships; I think that often happens to men and women. But, there was this eventual lack of dimension to what was going on with her. It was just really, 'Jack? Sawyer? Jack? Sawyer?"

In the show's final seasons, especially, "I wanted her to be better, because she was an icon for strength and autonomy for women, and I thought we could have done better than that," she said. "I think we did well. I think I tried very, very hard to take what I was given and always find the way to shower her strength, find the way to have her own thoughts and opinions and ideas, and to take moments that I thought might be a bit whiny and somehow make them not whiny."

As an example, Lilly cited the episode in which Kate chased after Jack—and the Others captured her, held her hostage and used her as a bargaining chip. "That irritated the s--t out of me, because I felt like her chasing after Jack seemed so immature, and I wanted her to be better," she said. "But the great thing about that is that she was flawed, and that's so important. If you don't have flaws in the women onscreen, then you're telling the world that women have to be perfect if they're going to be lovable. If you have flawed women onscreen who are also icons of femininity, who are also beloved, then it gives us all permission to be flawed. In a way, the things that irritated me about her were probably totally necessary—and important, even."