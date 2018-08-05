How Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's Humor Formed an Unbreakable Friendship

The witty besties first met in 1993 at ImprovOlympics, an improv theater and training center that boasts notable alumni like Stephen Colbert, Seth Myers and Vince Vaughn. From the start, the theater's co-founder, Charna Halpern, knew that Amy and Tina would make a perfect pair.

"They were just instantly brilliant," Charna said in an interview with New York Post. "They were not the typical women who get steamrolled by men. [They] were no shrinking violets. They were bold and ballsy and fearless."

Rather fittingly, the duo bonded over a beauty revelation. Tina had just discovered that eyebrows could be plucked and waxed, and she decided to share the news with fellow female classmate Amy, who fondly remembers the exchange as her first real beauty lesson.

In her autobiography, Yes Please, Amy reflects on her initial impressions of now-BFF Tina, writing, "She was sharp, shy, and hilarious. We took classes together and sat in the back. She would whisper funny and harsh things about Del [our improv coach] to me… Her name was Tina and she was like me but with brown hair."