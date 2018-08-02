by Brett Malec | Thu., Aug. 2, 2018 5:00 AM
It's hard to keep up with all the new babies in the Kardashian-Jenner family!
"It's such a blessing. I don't even know how we got here with so many babies but it's so amazing," Kourtney Kardashian told E! News exclusively Wednesday while promoting Sunday's season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "Just the fact that our kids can all grow up together…it's such a magical time in our family."
Most recently, Kim Kardashian welcomed daughter Chicago West and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner gave birth to daughters True Thompson and Stormi Webster respectively. Kourt, who was the first sibling to become a parent eight and a half years ago, says it's great to watch first-time moms Khloe and Kylie ease into motherhood.
Kim Kardashian Calls Sister Kourtney the "Least Exciting to Look At" During Epic Fight on KUWTK
Snapchat, Inset: BAHE / BACKGRID
"It's amazing watching them," the mother of three gushed. "And I think I can also now say, ‘Now you can see how I did it, why I was feeling this way.' I think we just relate to each other and I think you never know how you're going to be as a mom, so watching them and how they're doing it—like everyone has their own way. You really can't predict what you're going to be like. So I think just watching them is really, it's really special to see their journey."
On last season of KUWTK, Kourtney was open to the idea of having more kids in her future.
"I think the thought is always in the back of my mind," she said. "Never say never."
When asked which Kardashian-Jenner sibling does she think will have the next baby, Kourtney played coy, "Oh I don't know. I can't predict the future."
We'll have to wait and see which kid gives Kris Jenner her tenth grandchild!
Watch the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!
