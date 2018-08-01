Listen, nearly every episode of RHONY (this season, at least) is gold, but tonight was something else entirely.

We all knew the boat trip from hell was about to happen, so the rest of the episode felt like a brilliantly suspenseful countdown to that miserable high seas cruise. Everyone knew an hour and a half boat ride to an island was less than ideal, but no one knew quite how not ideal.

"Can we just get to the island?" Lu asked when she didn't want to talk about "last night."

"What's this boat gonna be like?" Carole wondered casually.

"Not great. It's an hour and a half ride," said Ramona, who knew that, even if she had only just suddenly remembered the "highs and lows" of the disastrous argument the night before.

And then that argument from the night before basically just continued there at breakfast, with all the women drinking coffee and shouting in their ridiculously elaborate beachwear.