Kylie Jenner will turn 21 next week, and what a year it's been for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Last August, Kylie's loved ones threw her a surprise party, where she posed for pictures with her family and spent time with her beau, Travis Scott. The rapper gifted his girlfriend with a diamond butterfly necklace, shortly after the couple had gotten matching butterfly tattoos. The party was complete with a naked ice sculpture, chocolate fondue fountain and a sheet cake with a photo of Kylie on it.

In the weeks and months following her birthday celebration, Kylie decided to take a step back from the spotlight as she prepared to give birth to her first child, Stormi Webster. Kylie and Travis' baby girl turns six months old today, and as Kylie's 21st birthday approaches on Aug. 10, we're looking back at how much has changed since her last birthday.