Of course, the Uncommon James team didn't take the NFL star's presence in the store well, especially Shannon Ford. Following through on his promise to Kristin, Jay stopped by Uncommon James to see what Shannon, Brittainy Taylor and Reagan Agee were up to.

"Well, well, least someone is working around here," Jay later remarked while inspecting the scene.

In typical Jay fashion, Cutler offered up plenty of criticism regarding the team's work ethic and dished out advice on how the store should be operated. Per the retired quarterback, he "launched this empire."

"His kids are too young for him to be really mean to 'em yet, so he just needs to have some outlet for that," Shannon hypothesized to the Very Cavallari cameras.

After Jay was particularly hard on Shannon, the social media director decided that a "Jay free office" would be best for everyone involved.