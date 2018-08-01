Better make those dinner reservations, Dwayne Wade! Gabrielle Union is already prepping for your fourth wedding anniversary.

E! News' Zuri Hall sat down with the forever glowing celeb to discuss her appearance in Hallmark's new docuseries, Put It Into Words, as well as topics such as marriage, dating advice and women empowerment.

Her latest project includes teaming up with Hallmark to devote a whole episode to her man in celebration of their anniversary. Gabrielle confessed that she can't always find the right words to express her love for the NBA star, but said a heartfelt card is her typical go-to.

"It gives you a chance to show people ‘I see you.' it gives you a chance to show people that you put in effort to go pick out a card, the perfect card," she reflected.