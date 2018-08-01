Watch Alex Rodriguez Set the Record Straight on Jennifer Lopez Engagement Rumors

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 9:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

One of Hollywood's cutest couples isn't engaged just yet.

On Wednesday morning's Today show, Alex Rodriguez decided to co-host for an entire hour with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

While sitting at the table—with a few drinks nearby—the former MLB player couldn't help but address the rumors surrounding his relationship status with Jennifer Lopez.

"By the way, we love Jennifer and we noticed she had a ring on. We saw it in the picture. It's so beautiful," Hoda shared as photos from the singer's birthday party flashed on the screen. "I wonder if Alex got that for her for her birthday. Then we're like, what finger is that on? Now we're wondering, what is going on here?"

Are you ready for the truth?

Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Blended Family Photos

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Katch International/REX/Shutterstock

"I did give her that ring. I gave her that ring probably about four or five months ago," Alex confessed. "So I got her that ring. She loved it and look how beautiful she looks."

But what about the significance, Alex? The fans want to know.

"Of course it has a significance," he shared. "[But] no, we're not engaged. We're not engaged."

Instead, the A-list couple continues to savor their time together that most recently included a family-friendly birthday trip to the Bahamas. When Kathie Lee and Hoda brought up how happy everyone looks, the businessman explained why the relationship works.  

"To be honest, if this happened when we were in our 20s, it would have never happened. It was just too much craziness. I wasn't mature enough," Alex explained. "Boys, we've got to get our dumbness out of the way."

He continued. "We're in our 40s. We're both from New York. We both come from Latino backgrounds. Both have two kids. We've both been through a lot and can really appreciate each other for the good and the challenges."

Watch Alex return as a special guest co-host on Today Thursday morning at 10 a.m. PST.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Alex Rodriguez , Couples , Engagements , Today , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Lucy Hale

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Did Alex Rodriguez Pop the Question to Jennifer Lopez?

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan

Noah Cyrus Is Dating Rapper Lil Xan

Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa, 2010

The Secrets of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's Epic Love Story

Gabrielle Union Wants Hubby Dwyane Wade to Feel Special

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Hollywood Film Awards

2018 Celebrity Breakups

Harry Styles, Camille Rowe

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe Break Up After One Year of Dating

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.