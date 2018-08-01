But while she permitted herself those few digs, she simply refused to get into the whole Jolie saga beyond noting she was "shocked," the whole world was shocked, when pictures emerged of the couple who would become Brangelina traipsing around a Kenyan beach with then 3-year-old Maddox. "I can't say it was one of the highlights of my year," she admitted. "Who would deal with that and say, 'Isn't that sweet! That looks like fun!'? But s--t happens. You joke and say, 'What doesn't kill you makes you stronger.'"

It wasn't that she was protecting him, per se, it just felt somewhat undignified to lay all their troubles bare. "I'm not interested in taking public potshots," she explained. "It's not my concern anymore. What happened to him after the separation—it's his life now. I've made a conscious effort not to add to the toxicity of this situation. I haven't retaliated. I don't want to be a part of it. I don't have a halo that I'm polishing here; everyone has their personal thoughts. But I would much rather everyone move on."

She, in particular, was interested in doing the moving. "I am not defined by this relationship," she insisted. "I am not defined by the part they're making me play in the triangle. It's maddening to me. But I had a mom who was very angry about her divorce, and made shots, and I don't want to play that out. If people are frustrated that I don't want to do that, I'm sorry. I'm figuring this out as I go along. This is my first time at this particular picnic."