Abby Lee Miller received a very special hospital visit this week from a few of her dance students.

The Dance Moms star posted a picture of her smiling with Elliana Walmsley and Maesi Caes—both of whom appeared on the show—on Tuesday.

"I guess it doesn't matter where I am or what I'm doing," Miller wrote. "The kids always migrate right toward me! I guess I'm more fun than their moms! LOL!"

Caes even shared her own special tribute.

"'HERO ~ an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles'" she wrote on Instagram. "Miss Abby, thank you for being my hero."