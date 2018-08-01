Amy Adams Apologizes for Bothering Jennifer Aniston and Christina Applegate

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 6:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Amy Adams, Seth Meyers

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Amy Adams owes Christina Applegate and Jennifer Aniston an apology.

The Arrival star appeared on Tuesday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers and admitted she's unintentionally called both actresses several times.

"Christina Applegate—she's at the top of my call list," Adams explained, "and I have fat cheeks. And I keep accidentally calling her when I smile during other phone calls. And then I don't say anything and hang up, which is really rude."

In fact, Adams estimated she's accidentally butt dialed—or rather cheek dialed—Applegate 300 times within two months. She also admitted she hangs up before the Bad Moms actress answers.

"It's not nice," she said. "So, I apologize."

As for Aniston, Adams said she accidentally FaceTimed the Friends star from her bed.

"I'm not sure it connected," the Enchanted actress said. "So, who knows what happened there."

However, Adams said she's going to say hello the next time she mistakenly calls up one of her celebrity pals.

"I'm very very sorry," she reiterated. "It's very rude."

Read

How Amy Adams Related to Her Sharp Objects Character and Found Inspiration in Reese Witherspoon

In addition to apologizing, Adams talked about her new HBO show Sharp Objects. While Adams said she's worked in television before, she said many of her programs didn't make it to air. She also revealed she was fired from three TV shows. 

"I thought my relationship with television was over," Adams, who is also an executive producer on the show, said. "And then this came to me, and I was really really excited by the prospect of coming back in this way."

Watch the video to see her interview.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Amy Adams , Christina Applegate , Jennifer Aniston , Late Night , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ronda Rousey

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jason Momoa

Celebrate Jason Momoa's Birthday With a Look Back at Some of His Hottest Photos

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Calls Sister Kourtney the "Least Exciting to Look At" During Epic Fight on KUWTK

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

See The Real Housewives of New York City's Dramatic Boat Ride: "I F--king Peed My Pants!"

Chris Hardwick

Chris Hardwick Returning to NBC Following Abuse Allegations

Nina Dobrev, Vanessa Hudgens, Cosmopolitan

Nina Dobrev and Vanessa Hudgens Discuss Their #MeToo Encounters

Very Cavallari 105, Jay Cutler

LOL! Jay Cutler's Guys' Night Goes in a Very "Weird Direction" on Very Cavallari

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.