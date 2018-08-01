A family that poses together stays together!

That's probably why the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are so close.

For their second global Calvin Klein campaign, shot by Willy Vanderperre, the siblings not only worked the camera—in rainy, gloomy weather on a ranch—but the March shoot also included behind-the-scenes interviews with the famous family, including Khloe Kardashian, 8.5 months pregnant at the time, new mom Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner (via off-camera comments).

The black-and-white shots feature the sisters clad in Calvin Klein denim-on-denim and white undergarments together, but the familial messaging is really driven home in their individual interviews. The sisters talk #MYCALVINS, motherhood and even random things like the last time they cried, best advice and even their current phone wallpapers. FYI: Kim Kardashian has a photo of Kanye West eating cereal while Kendall Jenner's background photo says, "I gave you a boner don't ignore me."