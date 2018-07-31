David Hasselhoff Marries Model Hayley Roberts in Italy

Wedding bells are ringing!

Baywatch actor David Hasselhoff tied the knot with his fiancée Hayley Roberts in a small ceremony in Puglia, Italy. Hasselhoff's press agent confirmed the news to E! News. Wedding attendees included Hasselhoff's two daughters Taylor, 28, and Hayley, 25, as well as other friends and family.

Hasselhoff and Roberts first got engaged in 2016 when he popped the question while enjoying a picnic in Malibu, he told HELLO! at the time. After the engagement, Hasselhoff tweeted about the news, calling it "THE BEST WEEK EVER." The newlyweds met five years prior to the engagement in 2011 while he was a judge on Britain's Got Talent.