Candace Cameron Bure Shares 3 Ways to Become a Fit Mom

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 5:01 PM

There's no doubt, being a parent is hard work. Yet, being a parent that's also in incredible shape is even harder.

Candace Cameron Bure, a self-described "fit mom," is making it a little easier. 

The Fuller House actress, who has three children, revealed to E! News how she manages to balance her career, family and fitness. 

"I want to encourage all of the moms out there, or if you're not a mom, any woman in their 30s or 40s," she said. "I'm like my 20s weren't my best. I'm in my best shape right now. You can do it. It's just time, effort and priority."

Check out her tips below!

Tip 1: Make time to workout

"I don't find time to workout," she shared. "I make time to work out. That's the difference. It's important to me, and we all make time for whatever is important in our lives."

The Full House star prefers the Stoked Method, a workout designed by Kira Stokes that uses techniques from Pilates, yoga, barre and strength training.

Tip 2: Have an inside-out approach to self-care

"If I'm putting so much effort into taking care of my body, I got to care of it from the inside out," she continued. "So, not just the workouts but good food and that's why I'm partnered with Starkist."

While she doesn't have a specific diet, she suggested that being aware of everything you put in your body will help you achieve your health goals.

Tip 3: Keep your portions small

"I eat a lot of veggies, lean proteins and I keep my portions small," she shared with us.

The brand ambassador claims that StarKist's Chicken Creations is her easy and affordable protein of choice, yet continued to emphasize that how much you're eating is just as important as what you're eating:

"As Americans, we have been served very large portions, and I've learned that I don't need as much food as I'm getting served," she said.

Pretty easy, right?

