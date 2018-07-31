Candace Cameron Bure Shares 3 Ways to Become a Fit Mom

There's no doubt, being a parent is hard work. Yet, being a parent that's also in incredible shape is even harder.

Candace Cameron Bure, a self-described "fit mom," is making it a little easier.

The Fuller House actress, who has three children, revealed to E! News how she manages to balance her career, family and fitness.

"I want to encourage all of the moms out there, or if you're not a mom, any woman in their 30s or 40s," she said. "I'm like my 20s weren't my best. I'm in my best shape right now. You can do it. It's just time, effort and priority."

Check out her tips below!