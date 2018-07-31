Eva Longoria Officially Introduces Her Baby Boy to the World—Meet Santiago Enrique Bastón

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 3:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Eva Longoria, Santiago Enrique Baston

Bernardo Doral / HOLA

Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to meet Eva Longoria's baby boy.

Less than two months after welcoming her first child into the world, the Hollywood actress and activist decided to introduce her son on the cover of HOLA! USA's latest issue.

"Here he is! Santiago Enrique Bastón is waving hello at the whole world! Couldn't wait to share this picture with y'all!" the proud mom shared on Instagram. "Thanks to @usahola and @bernardodoral for capturing these beautiful moments with my newborn son! #BabyBaston #HOLAUSA."

In the cover image, Eva smiles from ear to ear as she cradles her son. As for her glam look, the actress was happy to give credit where credit is due for those who helped make the shoot so beautiful.

Ken Paves helped with hair, Elan Bongiorno assisted with makeup and Charlene Roxborough handled all things fashion.

Photos

Eva Longoria's Pregnancy Style

"So beautiful!!! X So many kisses from us all! XXXX," close friend Victoria Beckham shared in the comments section. Holly Robinson Peete added, "Omgggggg Santiago."

Additional photos from the September 2018 issue are expected to be released early next week.

Since welcoming her first child with husband Jose Bastón on June 19, Eva has tried to enjoy the first weeks of motherhood in private. At the same time, the Telenovela star has hinted that a special reveal was in the works.

"The gang is back together! I'm technically still on maternity leave and this is the only work I had scheduled during this time," she previously wrote on Instagram. "But so happy to see my crew again!! Ken and Elan you make it all so fun and easy! #WorkingMama #3WeeksPostPregnancy."

And in between asking Chrissy Teigen for some mommy advice on social media, Eva found some time to enjoy the summer sun at an undisclosed location.

"It's magical. I feel like I've known him my whole life," Eva shared about her son in HOLA! USA's upcoming issue.

Congratulations again Eva on your exciting family news.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Babies , Eva Longoria , Latin , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jaxon Orion Young, Parker Young

Imposters Star Parker Young Welcomes Baby Girl Named Jaxon

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Just Got Real About Her "Mom Bod" on Twitter

Paris Hilton, Las Vegas

Paris Hilton Says She Can't Wait to Have a Baby and Will "Be the Best Mom"

Paris Hilton Talks Wedding & Baby Plans at Skincare Launch

Cardi B

Cardi B Opens Up About Motherhood: ''I Met My Match''

Cardi B Drops Out of '24K Magic' Tour With Bruno Mars

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.