Anna Wintour Silences Vogue Exit Rumors as Beyoncé Is Reported to Land September Issue Cover

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 2:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Anna Wintour, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Anna Wintour is here to stay.

On Tuesday, Bob Sauerberg, the CEO for Conde Nast, released a statement praising the fashion icon for being "an incredibly talented and creative leader whose influence is beyond measure." He continued, "She is integral to the future of our company's transformation and has agreed to work with me indefinitely in her role as Vogue Magazine's editor-in-chief and artistic director of Condé Nast."

This announcement comes after the Huffington Post claimed that Beyoncé is reportedly taking "unprecedented control" over the planning process for her cover on the highly-anticipated September issue. These rumors have shocked the fashion world since Wintour is known for her hands-on role in crafting the fashion bible.

Photos

Stars' First Vogue Covers

Beyonce, Anna Wintour

Getty Images

The mother-of-three will apparently be taking on the responsibility of writing long form captions and choosing which photos to feature both inside and outside of the issue, a job that Wintour normally has the final say on. One thing Queen Bey will not be doing is participating in a sit-down interview as most icons do when they land the cover for the iconic publication.

And rumor has it the "Single Ladies" artist has hired a black photographer to shoot the cover for the first time in Vogue's 126-year history. The lucky young artist, Tyler Mitchell, who has done campaigns for notable names like Marc Jacobs and Givenchy, is said to have been selected by the singer herself.

In recent months, rumors of Wintour's exit from the world renowned magazine abound, with some claiming the upcoming issue will be her last.

But as Sauerberg's statement shows, the fashion icon is not planning on hanging up her sunglasses anytime soon.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Anna Wintour , Beyoncé , Vogue , Fashion , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Rebel Wilson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Rihanna, British Vogue, September 2018

Rihanna Ditches Her Eyebrows for the September Issue of British Vogue

ESC: Alison Brie

How to Wear Shirts Under Dresses Like Alison Brie and Kourtney Kardashian

ESC: Selena Gomez, 2017 Met Gala, Best Dressed

Selena Gomez's Best Looks

ESC: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Trades in Pants for Denim Boots and It's a Sight to See

Necessary Realness: Taylor Swift's Summer Style

ESC: Bella Hadid, Bodysuits

3 Celebrity-Inspired Tricks to Wear a Bodysuit Like Bella Hadid

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.