Madonna Gets Candid in Vogue Italia About Her Life as a Soccer Mom in Portugal

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 1:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Vogue Italia, Madonna, Vogue 2018

Photography by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, courtesy Vogue Italia

Superstars: they're just like us, right?

As it turns out, pop sensation Madonna is more like us normal folk than we think—for the most part. The singer opened up to Vogue Italia in an exclusive interview about why she moved to Lisbon, Portugal and how the transition has been on her family and herself. The star, who turns 60 on August 16, has embraced her role as a soccer mom.

Madonna's choice of Portugal as her new home wasn't merely picked at random. After all, it is world soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo's home country.

She told Vogue Italia that her 12-year-old son David has dreamed of playing professional soccer for years. "I've been desperate to get him into the best academies with the best coaches, but the level of football in America is much lower than the rest of the world. I saw his frustration, and I also felt it was a good time," she said. 

Photos

Madonna's Sweet Family Photos

Madonna weighed the pros and cons of two other cities before ultimately choosing Lisbon: Turin and Barcelona. Turin, she said, "is not really a city for children." While Barcelona "is a really fun city," Madonna ultimately decided on Lisbon because "it seemed the best all-around choice."

Vogue Italia, Madonna, Vogue 2018

Photography by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, courtesy Vogue Italia

The "Hung Up" songstress is in the process of embracing her inner soccer mom, which "requires you to have no life in a way."

Game times and locations change constantly, which means Madonna and her family must adjust their schedules as needed. "It's impossible to make plans, and then you feel like you're not being fair to your other kids, or being fair to me!" she said.

Despite the schedule fluctuations, Madonna's children have "embraced all things" about living in Lisbon, including participating in sports and art. These activities have helped David and his siblings Mercy James, 12, Stella and Esther, 5, learn Portuguese and adapt to their new home.

For Madonna, the most important characteristic her children develop involves compassion: "I just want them to be good human beings that treat other human beings with dignity and respect, regardless of skin colour, religion, gender." And if her son becomes the next major Portuguese soccer star? Well, "that's just the cherry on the cake."

Read more from Madonna when the latest issue of Vogue Italia hits newsstands. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Madonna , Vogue , Interviews , Celeb Kids , Family , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Harry Styles, Camille Rowe

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe Break Up After One Year of Dating

Jaxon Orion Young, Parker Young

Imposters Star Parker Young Welcomes Baby Girl Named Jaxon

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Are Casually Dating

Eva Longoria, Son, Baby, Santiago

Eva Longoria Officially Introduces Her Baby Boy to the World—Meet Santiago Enrique Bastón

Anna Wintour, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Anna Wintour Silences Vogue Exit Rumors as Beyoncé Is Reported to Land September Issue Cover

Angela Kinsey, Oscar Nunez

The Office's Angela Kinsey and Oscar Nunez Recreate Show's Iconic Fire Drill Scene

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.