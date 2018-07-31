Topher Grace Looks Back on the Time He Dated Ivanka Trump

Topher Grace is opening up about his former relationship with Ivanka Trump.

During an interview with The Daily Beast, the That ‘70s Show star confirmed he dated the First Daughter over 10 years ago.

"Uh… I did," he told the publication. "Certainly it wasn't a political statement. This was a decade ago. I met her here in New York and we went on a couple of dates. I wouldn't say that we 'dated,' but… I didn't do it for political reasons."

However, the BlacKkKlansman actor said he never met her father, President Donald Trump.

In 2006, People reported the two were spotted getting cozy at Ivanka's 25th birthday bash in Las Vegas. The magazine wrote the duo "danced and cuddled on the VIP bed and even shared a quick kiss during the party." However, Ivanka's rep did not return People's request for comment at the time, and Topher' rep refused to comment on his personal life.