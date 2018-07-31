by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 12:40 PM
No one means to get sunburned, but once it happens there's no undoing it.
Yes it sucks and hurts, but all you can really do is wait it out (and stay out of the sun, please!). While there's no magic antidote that will make it immediately better, there's one ingredient that can help: Aloe Vera. You've probably slathered this all natural plant on in gel form before, but these days you have options!
From face masks to face creams and literally any other beauty product you can think of—we've got it. Bring on that soothing, cooling goodness!
BUY IT: iS Clinical Hydra-Intensive Cooling Masque, $78
BUY IT: Koh Gen Do All In One Refresh Gel, $54
BUY IT: Osmotics Blue Copper 5 Anti-Aging Cleansing Gelee, $30
BUY IT: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Botanical Cleansing Bar with Tea Tree & Aloe, $24
BUY IT: Soleil Toujours Organic Aloe Antioxidant Calming Mist, $26
BUY IT: Zents Earth Ageless Aloe Moisture Wash, $31
BUY IT: Naturopathica Aloe Replenishing Gel Mask, $52
BUY IT: H2O+ Beauty Eucalyptus & Aloe Body Butter, $22
BUY IT: Farmaesthetics Cool Aloe Mist, $26
BUY IT: DDF Aloe Toning Complex, $35
BUY IT: Kerstin Florian Sun Aloe Gel, $45
BUY IT: Paula's Choice Skin Recovery Replenishing Moisturizer, $25
BUY IT: Mario Badescu Aloe Vera Toner, $15
BUY IT: Christophe Robin Hydrating Shampoo with Aloe Vera, $34
BUY IT: COOLA® Suncare Classic SPF 30 Makeup Setting Spray, $36
Aloe Vera, we think we love you.
