No one means to get sunburned, but once it happens there's no undoing it.

Yes it sucks and hurts, but all you can really do is wait it out (and stay out of the sun, please!). While there's no magic antidote that will make it immediately better, there's one ingredient that can help: Aloe Vera. You've probably slathered this all natural plant on in gel form before, but these days you have options!

From face masks to face creams and literally any other beauty product you can think of—we've got it. Bring on that soothing, cooling goodness!