by Chris Harnick | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 7:00 AM
What started as a fun outing on a private island for the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City ended with screams of horror and soiled bathing suits. Yes, the boat ride from hell is upon us and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek.
It looked like Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley Mortmier, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley and Bethenny Frankel were all enjoying themselves on a private island at the tail end of their Colombian trip.
"Isn't it amazing how we go on these trips and we're all, like, f—ked up and weird and then we end up bonding," Dorinda said. "What is that all about?"
The ladies seemed to be on track to patch things up, but then the coast guard called, Luann said.
"Apparently the sea kicks up at this bewitching hour of 3 p.m., so suddenly it's like let's get on the boat!" Luann said. This is it. The boat ride you've heard so much about it.
In the preview above, the rough waters toss around the reality stars, but Sonja and Ramona think it's the captain's fault—they even bicker about whose fault it is the ride is so rough. "This doesn't feel so extreme to me," Tinsley said in a confessional. "We're rocking, I'm just sort of riding the waves."
The Real Housewives of New York City's Dorinda Medley: We Thought We'd Capsize During Dramatic Boat Trip
And then things quickly escalated, both with the waves and the ladies.
"I f—king peed my swimsuit!" Sonja said.
"Stop peeing and shut up," Tinsley replied.
"This is like taking a f—king airplane with one propeller! I just peed my pants, you idiot," Sonja screamed. "It's not right."
Back outside, Bethenny, Dorinda, Carole and Luann start to get thrown around. "This is not funny," Bethenny said. "This is crazy."
"I'm getting sick in there," Luann said.
See the rest of the trip on The Real Housewives of New York City on Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
